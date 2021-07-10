Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I hope England win Euro 2020”

Russian UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, already retired from the Octagon since last year, was again talking about football, as is public knowledge, not long ago, the former MMA champion received offers to play in that sport.

Now and before the final of Euro 2020, which will be played between England and Italy this Sunday, the ex-UFC chose its favorite to win the title of European nations. I hope England win“, Held.

And he expanded: “I think speed will make the difference” and remembered: “The last time they won a title was in 1966, when they won the World Cup. After that, they didn’t win anything ».

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes England will win Euro 2020

© Laurence Griffiths / .

“Italy, I think, has a great opportunity because they have a very experienced team: Bonucci, Chiellini, Immobile, all these guys”observed the retired lightweight champion.

But in my opinion England have to win because they have speed. I hope England win, I think they deserve it. “, Hill.

