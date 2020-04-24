The April 18th, the lightweight linear champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov was going to face the former interim champion, Tony Ferguson, in a fifth attempt to finalize the fight, but the fight did not happen again.

View this post on Instagram Никогда не полагайся на кого-то и тем более не рассчитывай, кому ты дорог, тому даже говорить не придётся о чем либо, человек который дорожит тобою, сам увидит в чем ты нуждаешься. – Только упорный труд и самоотдача, и понимание того, что результат даёт только Всевышний. – Если чего-то добился не удивляйся критике, относись к этому спокойно и с пониманием, а вообще будет идеально если из этой критики ты возьмёшь плюсы а минусы просто отпустишь. – До нас было много Великих людей, которые меняли ход истории человечества, но даже они не спаслись от людских мнений, а че говорить о нас … .. – Пусть Всевышний поможет нам всем в эти тяжёлые дни. A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Apr 10, 2020 at 2:54 pm PDT

Nurmagomedov, Return to Dagestan after the event will not take place in Brooklyn, as planned. He was stranded in his country by travel restrictions to prevent the coronavirus pandemic. Which had to remain there.

After the loss, Justin Gaethje will face Ferguson by the interim belt. Where Khabib will have to face the winner of the star of the May 9, to unify both belts.

According to the president of UFC, Dana White, It is expected that Khabib Get back in action in the second semester. In conversation with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, White revealed that “Khabib will be back in September or October.”

Nurmagomedov, is a Muslim and began his Ramadan last night. The one that will continue until may 23. The champion faced in the weeks before the rite Al Iaquinta, and months after Ramadan to Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

In conversation on a media day Dominance MMA, Nurmagomedov revealed that he needs 45 days of recovery after the end of the period of Ramadan.

“It is also very difficult and dangerous”he explained Nurmagomedov. “All day, you don’t drink and you don’t eat. Injuries can occur. That is why we have no contact and we do not fight. It is still difficult. After Ramadan, we need a minimum of 45 days to recover. Because we compete at a high level, that is why we have to see everything. Things like food, how you eat, when you eat. Many things change. We need a month and a half for recovery. ”

It only remains to wait a couple of months and see the next one May 9 yes Khabib will unify the front light belt Tony Ferguson or Justin Gaethje.