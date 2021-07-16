Khabib Nurmagomedov fulfills the dream of a 66-year-old fan who traveled to Las Vegas on his birthday to meet the former champion

Outside the octagon of UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov continues with his staunch fans. Just like a 66-year-old fanatic, Nelly Gonzalez, I wait for it in the heat of Las Vegas to meet the former lightweight champion.

Gonzalez He only had one wish for his 66th birthday: A photo with Khabib. She is a fan of UFC since its inception, and the former lightweight champion is one of his favorite fighters.

In a video posted on Twitter, she came to the outskirts of UFC Apex, after driving from California, with a sign indicating his intention to meet Khabib. This caught the attention of Dana White, who made his dream turn into his birthday present.

The president of UFC promised to Nancy that I could manage to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov, and take a picture with it. He gave his word, and he fulfilled that.

A short video showed a photo of Nurmagomedov Y Gonzalez posing together. “The Eagle” is in town because it will be on the corner of Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 31, and took the time to make the dream of Nancy reality, plus a call for Facetime with Dana White and the fanatic.

This was a humane and noble gesture, both from Khabib like Dana White who took the time to deliver a special moment to one of their great fans. This will undoubtedly be something to remember in the life of Nancy Gonzalez, who was outside in the desert heat, and managed to get what he longed for.

