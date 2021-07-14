Khabib Nurmagomedov explained the reasons why Conor McGregor “is finished” after his injury at UFC 264



In 2018, Khabib subdued McGregor, keeping his undefeated.

Photo: Harry How / .

Khabib Nurmagomedov is clear what the future of Conor mcgregor. The Irishman broke his tibia and lost the trilogy to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, seeing his chances of running for the lightweight division title again reduced to a bare minimum. For the Russian there is nothing to do: “Mcgregor is finished“.

“He is a good age (32 years old), but with what happened to his mind and legs, this man is finished“, He assured.

Nurmagomedov explained that the image given by Conor mcgregor for years it has not been the best for the sport, implying that fame and money really showed who he is.

Of course, leg injury is another factor that Khabib takes into account when explaining the reasons why we should not expect a great return of “Notorius”.

Khabib has some thoughts on Conor McGregor. Do you agree? 👀 ⤵️ https://t.co/KIPX58mVFh pic.twitter.com/oDqKFAJFyU – theScore (@theScore) July 13, 2021

In addition, he dared to assure that even if the fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor were repeated 100 times, the winner would be the same.

Khabib doesn’t think the outcome will ever change 👀 pic.twitter.com/7yi1XLi5O0 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2021

At UFC 229, an event held in Las Vegas in 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title, submitting Conor McGregor, who endured the Russian’s onslaught until he couldn’t take it anymore and surrendered.

“El Águila” retired from the UFC and MMA with a perfect 29-0 record, leaving his championship vacant. He beat everyone as he wanted, and is now a follower from the outside, with the arguments to express opinions when he pleases.

So far it has not failed. Can Conor McGregor make him swallow his words with a successful return to the Octagon? It looks difficult, but we’ll see.