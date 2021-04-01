Khabib Nurmagomedov criticizes Tony Ferguson for defying him again

Khabib Nurmagomedov | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) is retired. That’s why the Michael Chandler (21–5) vs. Charles Oliveira (29–8) fight at UFC 262 will determine the new UFC Lightweight World Champion. Nevertheless, Tony Ferguson (25–4) does not forget their rivalry and continues to challenge to whoever the monarch was, who recently said goodbye to mixed martial arts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov criticizes Tony Ferguson

“The Eagle” does not always respond to “El Cucuy” but yes you wanted to do it with this post On twitter:

You have a fight soon, your opponent is very tough and most underestimated in lightweight division, focus on him. I wish you and your family best, even though you look like a shit. – khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 31, 2021

«You have a fight soon, your opponent is very tough and in the division he is very underrated, focus on him. I wish the best to you to your family, even if you look like trash.

At the moment the conversation has been there but it would not be a surprise if there would be a new exchange of words soon. However, it seems that there will never be a fight between the two. Several times it was scheduled but it could never be done due to different problems that prevented it and now that Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired it is impossible. On the other hand, if he did come back one day, the opportunity might arise if Tony Ferguson clinches the World Championship.

We will see. As for previous statements against each other …