For the fifth time, the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been canceled.

Nurmagomedov, the current light champion of UFC, you will not be able to defend your belt in front Ferguson at UFC 249, which is supposed to take place next April 18th in a place to be determined.

This Wednesday, Nurmagomedov ad on your Instagram that he cannot compete because he is stranded in Russia after the pandemic of coronavirus.

Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? – I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? – Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. – 📍 Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироватос – Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня, как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что просене каждый день сит Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? – Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.

“I am staying home in the quarantine and seeing people’s reactions to the situation of my fight. It turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people from all over the world asking people to follow all security measures to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and is Khabib the only one Who is released from all those obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world for the sake of the fight?

I understand everything and I’m definitely more upset than you are at canceling the fight. Probably like everyone else, I had a lot of plans after the fight, but I can’t control everything.

The largest countries and companies of our time are in shock at what is happening. Every day the situation changes unpredictably.

But does Khabib still have to fight? Is that what you are telling me?

Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. ”

The output of Nurmagomedov it’s no surprise and UFC he was looking for weeks to keep the fight with Tony Ferguson, while the world of sports is stopped by the global pandemic that exists.

Khabibwho is in Dagestan, faced travel restrictions and the Russian government vetoed all travel in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

UFC 249 was scheduled for him Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. But after restrictions in The big Apple, they forced that UFC move the event. Since then, 80% of the country is in isolation due to damage from the coronavirus.

The organization was looking to carry out the event outside the country and in places where the The Athletic Commission on duty had no power.

With the loss of Khabib, it is not known if UFC 249 will continue standing after the loss of the Russian. Dana White has reiterated that the event will be held in one way or another.

Many fighters have offered to fight after the start of the rumors of the loss of Nurmagomedov.