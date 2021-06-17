Khabib Nurmagomedov confesses that soccer was “his first love”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Khabib Nurmagomedov | Image: Instagram

As the rest of the MMA world worries about switching to boxing to fight YouTubers, Khabib Nurmagomedov is going in a completely different direction: he seeks to compete with his feet instead of his hands..

Last October, Nurmagomedov retired from MMA following his successful title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Since then, Khabib has kept busy chasing other businesses and dabbling in training, but in a recent Facebook Q&A, the former UFC lightweight champion revealed that he is considering another athletic adventure: a transition to soccer. professional.

“If any club offers me an interesting offer, I will accept it,” Khabib said when asked about his interest in football. “Soccer is, for me, the best sport…. Football is on another level. MMA, I like MMA, I like to fight. I like to compete with people, with the best fighters in the world. But football, for me, is the best sport“.

Nurmagomedov’s love for soccer is well documented having played the sport since he was a young child and earlier this year, Khabib joked about being a free agent. That joke is getting a little more serious now, however, since apparently the former UFC champion has been approached by some teams to play.

“When you have to fight in MMA, when we have to play in soccer, it’s about two different (sports). But if some clubs, they offer me, like, make me (interested), I’m going to accept this because this is my childhood dream. I love football. I have been following soccer since I was a child, when I was a child. This is my first love“.

According to some reports Nurmagomedov has received the interest of Russian third-rate football clubs Dynamo Legion and FC Kamza.

