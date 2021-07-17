Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev could dominate Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier

Considered one of the best promises of the lightweight of the UFC, Islam Makhachev faces Thiago Moises in the star of UFC Vegas 31. To Khabib Nurmagomedov, it is the moment that the Russian shines inside the octagon.

In an interview with ESPN, Khabib affirmed that his pupil is ready to dominate the light division, in addition to being the favorite in tomorrow’s fight, and that he could repeat the dose against the champion Charles Oliveira and the next challenger Dustin Poirier.

“When you are 30 years old, you are at your best mental and physical shape. It is a perfect age. And now Islam is that old. He has a good winning streak and he’s a bit on top of all those guys. I really think it can end with Dustin Poirier or Charles. I don’t think Charles will be able to joke with him on the mat. We only need time and no accident ”, explained Khabib.

Despite the lightweights experiencing a time of little movement, the division must run its course. It is estimated that Charles Oliveira Y Dustin Poirier face off for the belt this year. But for Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev you are ready to take your chance.

“I think that, next year, Islam will fight for the belt. I don’t want to underestimate Thiago Moises, because I think he is better than Drew Dober. In my opinion, as a fighter, he’s better than Drew and tougher than him. It is not easy to submit Thiago Moises, but I believe that next year he will fight for the title, he can be champion for at least two or three years ”, concluded the former lightweight champion.

Training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam is in the ninth position of the ranking and has just finished Drew dober on UFC 259. His current record is 19-1.

