Khabib, Jones and UFC fighters react to Poirier vs. Mcgregor 3

Dustin Poirier came out with his hand up again from his fight against Conor McGregor, although perhaps not in the ideal way. However, while the fight lasted, it seemed that ‘The Diamond’ was on his way to victory.

The strange and unexpected end of the contest changes the mood a bit and leaves a strange taste in the mouth. Now, although the rivalry seems to continue, Poirier advances to the championship fight against Charles Oliveira, possibly this year. For his part, McGregor will face surgery and a difficult recovery.

The most anticipated fight of the summer brought with it many reactions on social networks. Here we leave you the most relevant.

“Good always defeats evil. I’m very happy for Dustin Poirier, I hope you get the belt at the end of the year. “

“Man, I wonder if he will ever fight again after this. Get well, champion. This is terrible.”

“Don’t talk about a man’s wife. That is karma. “

“What are the chances that Conor will fight again one day?”

“Dustin Poirier is a beast! Quick recovery, Conor McGregor. “

“Dustin Poirier is a saint.”

“I always thought this Dustin Poirier guy was a true role model in the sport of MMA.”

“Conor sounds like a jerk right now.”

“McGregor was taking a beating, why is he talking crazy now?”

“Foot struck.”

“Damn, Conor predicted it, CAMILLA.”

