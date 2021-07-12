Khabib, Jones and UFC fighters react to Poirier vs. Mcgregor 3

Dustin Poirier came out with his hand up again from his fight against Conor McGregor, although perhaps not in the ideal way. However, while the fight lasted, it seemed that ‘The Diamond’ was on his way to victory.

The strange and unexpected end of the contest changes the mood a bit and leaves a strange taste in the mouth. Now, although the rivalry seems to continue, Poirier advances to the championship fight against Charles Oliveira, possibly this year. For his part, McGregor will face surgery and a difficult recovery.

The most anticipated fight of the summer brought with it many reactions on social networks. Here we leave you the most relevant.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year – khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Man, I wonder if he will ever fight again after this .. heal up champ, this is terrible – BONY (@JonnyBones) July 11, 2021

Don’t talk about a mans wife that’s karma – Belal Muhammad (@ bullyb170) July 11, 2021

What’s the chances Conor ever fights again? – Funky (@Benaskren) July 11, 2021

@DustinPoirier BEAST! 💥 speed recovery @TheNotoriousMMA 🙏🏼 @ufc # ufc264 – Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) July 11, 2021

DP is a Saint 😇 # UFC264 – Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 11, 2021

Always thought this guy @DustinPoirier was a true role model for the sport of MMA. # ufc264 👏🏼👏🏼 – Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) July 11, 2021

Conor sounds like such a douche right now. – Funky (@Benaskren) July 11, 2021

McGregor was taking an ass whipping, why’s he talking crazy now. – Funky (@Benaskren) July 11, 2021

Bruised foot pic.twitter.com/jjU6rTp4qc – Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

Damn Connor called it, STRETCHER – Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) July 11, 2021