Khabib gives his predictions for Poirier vs. McGregor III

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s perspective on the third Poirier vs. McGregor fight doesn’t differ much from the second.

Khabib thinks that if his old rival Conor McGregor wants to win the fight on July 10 at UFC 264, then the Irishman will have to finish Dustin Poirier in the opening round of the fight.

If McGregor fails to clinch victory in the first five minutes, Khabib argues that Conor’s chances will drop significantly, and Poirier’s chances will increase as the fight gets older.

“If it’s the first round – for a finish – I’d say Conor. From the second round on, then Dustin wins. “

There was a similar analysis by Khabib heading into Poirier vs. McGregor for the January fight at UFC 254. Conor managed to land solid fists in the opening minutes. However, as time progressed, Dustin managed to take control of the situation to end victory on his side.

The powerful kicks that Poirier landed on McGregor managed to slow the Irishman down. Once settled in the second round, Poirier landed a good blow that hurt Conor. From there, he put pressure on and gave him the first KO loss of his MMA career.

Now, both fighters will meet for the third time in a few days. They will close the chapter and the winner will surely be challenging champion Charles Oliveira for the title by the end of the year.

Oliveira’s title is the one Nurmagomedov chose to vacate when he retired from the competition with an undefeated record. Khabib ruled the 155-pound category for years, but his departure opens things up and it’s hard to estimate how often the title will air.

However, Nurmagomedov said he enjoys the unpredictability of the division. Furthermore, he believes the category will reach its best form by the end of the year.