Khabib explains why he’s No. 1 ahead of Jon Jones

Jon Jones is number one pound-for-pound in the UFC. Khabib Nurmagomedov is not in the rankings as he is currently retired. Last year they were both mentioned in this conversation when the current heavyweight said: “I think Khabib is an incredible fighter (after laughing out loud). I think he has done a great job representing the UFC. He is a great ambassador for our sport. But if you were to ask some MMA experts about me and Khabib, I think most people would say that our resumes are completely different. I have defeated so many world champions. Khabib Many of his victories are against many people who are relatively unknown. I have been fighting legends since I was a young man in my twenties.«.

More recently, while speaking to ESPN, the former Russian fighter said: “For me it’s like 30-0, 29-0 or 15-0, it’s nothing. I fight and show the world. And out of nowhere, I came here and took everything. At the time, I was the number one fighter pound for pound. Nobody can say anything about this. It wasn’t Kamaru Usman, it wasn’t Jon Jones, who had very close fights with all those light heavyweights like Ovince Saint Preux, like Thiago (Santos), Anthony Smith, Dominick Reyes. (Jones) He had very bad performances with those guys and everything that happened with doping. But what about me? I was crushing the whole world«.

