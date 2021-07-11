Khabib congratulates Dustin Poirier on beating McGregor’s trilogy: “Good always defeats evil”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, ex-champion of the Lightweights of the UFC, was very aware of the stellar of the UFC 264 Come in Dustin Poirier Y Conor mcgregor. So much so that it didn’t take long for him to come out on social media regarding the division’s number one contender’s TKO victory.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year – khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Good always defeats evil. Very happy for @DustinPoirier. I hope you get the belt by the end of the year.

Poirier won the PPV by beating the Irishman by medical decision after he fractured his ankle with seconds remaining to the end of the first round.

It should be remembered that during his days as champion Nurmagomedov finished by submission to McGregor and Poirier, respectively.

