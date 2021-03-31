Khabib charges hard at McGregor after Irishman’s KO loss to Poirier

The American Dustin Poirier surprised by KOing the Irishman Conor mcgregor at the UFC 257 evening held in Abu Dhabi.

An earthquake in Mixed Martial Arts, in the Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC). As a privileged witness, from his native Russia, the world lightweight champion, the Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He decided to retire being the king of the category. For now he has turned a deaf ear to attempts to return to the Octagon, but he is very attentive to what happens in MMA.

His fight with McGregor ended with both of them sanctioned for their personal squabble and between their teams. The Russian and the Irish hate each other.

And Khabib did not miss the opportunity to dip into social media and send a strong message to McGregor.

This is what happens when you use children as sparring partners

Hard, hurtful. “This is what happens when you change your team, you leave the sparring team that made you champion and use children as sparring partners, far from reality,” Khabib tweeted.

The UFC boss’s plan, Dan white, is to bring these irreconcilable personal enemies back into the Octagon. The executive has not stopped pointing out this desire in public, has acknowledged that he is trying to get Khabib to resume his sporting activity.

The Russian is saying no, over and over again, but he has words of praise for Dan White. After hitting McGregor, he pointed out that “you can love him or hate him, but you respect him. Built this sport @ufc. Thanks for everything @danawhite. I have a lot of respect for you ”.

And it links to his Instagram account, where he repeats the message and shows an old image but with current tints. Dan White whispering in Khabib’s ear.

The Irishman limped off

McGregor responds to Khabib

