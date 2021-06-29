Khabib believes that if McGregor doesn’t finish Poirier in the first round, then he will lose the trilogy.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier | Image: Sportsfile

A little over a week for the long-awaited trilogy between Dustin Poirier Y Conor mcgregor who will head the UFC 264, Khabib Nurmagomedov has offered a brief analysis of how the contest would unfold on July 10.

Nurmagomedov, former Lightweight champion of the UFC who holds wins before the limit over both fighters, talked about the fight with RT Sports (via MMA Junkie) and commented that if McGregor does not finish the fight until the first round, then he will run with the same fate as in the UFC 257.

Notice

“If it’s a round one finish, then I’m going to Conor,” the Dagestani explained. From the second round on, Dustin wins.

In the rematch earlier this year, Poirier, the former interim division champion, leveled the series by becoming the first fighter to beat the Irishman by TKO.

The winner of the trilogy is expected to receive a chance against the brand new champion of the category, Charles Oliveira.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement