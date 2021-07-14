Khabib believes “something higher” caused Conor McGregor’s injury

Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks again of Conor McGregor’s injury at UFC 264, saying that “something higher” caused her. Previously, the retired fighter had dedicated these words: «Good always defeats evil. Very happy for Dustin Poirier. I hope you get the belt by the end of the year. Now it is pronounced talking to MMAjunkie.com.

Former UFC Lightweight World Champion Begins: «There will always be something superior, more powerful, than us. Sometimes when people say, ‘I can do it, I’m smart, I’m strong.’ God will always humble you.

Notice

He continues: «Yesterday or two days ago I saw the interview of his coach: ‘I don’t understand how this happened. He’s a strong young man and I don’t understand how he broke his foot. ‘ It all depends on God. You have to be humble. When do you get rich, when do you get strong, when do you get famous and then you think this is because of you? God will make you humble«, Concludes.

At the moment the Irishman did not reply to the Russian’s words but in all probability he will sooner or later so we’ll see what he has to say. Conor McGregor is on the mend after a three and a half hour surgery. Meanwhile Khabib Nurmagomedov remains retired and has no intention of returning to mixed martial arts.

Advertisement