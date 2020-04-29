The world continues to fight against Covid-19 and we all have to do our part. Taking advantage of his status and influence on many people, Khabib Nurmagomedov wanted to encourage everyone to stay at home in these difficult times.

Khabib vs. Covid-19

Салам Аллейкум Всем – В этот священный месяц хотел бы обратиться ко всем догестанцам и ко всем ктом Многие надеялись, что беда обойдет наш дом, многие до сих пор не верят в серьёзность сложившейся и Однако, наша халатность к советам и просьбам врачей, в купе с создавшейся в народе паникой, привели к высоким темпам распространения болезни, каждодневно усугубляя и без того тяжелое положение, и это привело к тому, что наши больницы сегодня переполнены больными, специалистов и лекарств не хватает, а число больных только растёт. Поверьте мне. Болезнь смертельно опасна и мы это уже чувствуем на себе. Оставшись дома мы сможем снизить нагрузку на врачей и больницы, и может быть, своевременно проявленная нами осторожность, станет причиной спасения чьих-то жизней. Берегите близких, не выпускайте их из дома без нужды. Пусть Аллах убережёт нас всех от всех болезней и вылечит всех больных и близких во всем мире.

“Many hoped that this problem would not pass through our homes; many still do not believe in the gravity of this situation. However, our negligence towards the advice of doctors, as well as the panic that has been generated between people, has led to a high rate of spread of the disease, an already difficult situation is worsening day by day.

“This has led to hospitals now being overcrowded with patients, insufficient specialists, and a growing number of patients. Trust me. This disease is deadly and we are feeling it.