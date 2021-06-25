KFC Mashed Potato – An Employee Shows Video How It’s Really Made



There are already several employees of the fast food chain who have confirmed that this is the way mashed potatoes are prepared in all branches.

KFC is one of the most popular fast food chains in the United States, and its star dish is obviously the famous fried chicken prepared with Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe that mixes 11 herbs. However, it has other products that also occupy a very special place on the palate of diners, and one of them is mashed potatoes.

Because of its good taste, many would think that employees spend every day grinding potatoes to make the puree, but it turns out that the recipe is much simpler than that. As you can see in the video shared by a KFC employee on TikTok, the process is actually much simpler, albeit less natural.

First, you take a metal container and fill it with three-quarters of hot water. Afterwards, a powder is added which is a mixture of KFC mashed potatoes.. Then all this is stirred and after a few moments the substance begins to take the desired consistency until it is ready to serve.

Finally, it is covered with a plastic cover and stored to be served later in small portions to customers.

However, other workers say there are no other steps employees take to ensure the mashed potatoes have its now classic smooth consistency in the video, so that part still remains a mystery.

So you know, next time you go to KFC don’t worry if they don’t make it with natural potatoes as that’s not the way they have done it for a long time.

KFC, formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken currently has franchises in 130 countries around the world, and all of them add up to more than 21,000 branches, as reported in Mashed.

