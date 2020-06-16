Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has not only been a great success for Nintendo, but also thanks to it, different brands can interact with their consumers. The most recent to join this trend is Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the restaurant chain known for offering dishes derived from chicken. If you are a consumer of this company, then this information interests you, because soon you will be able to visit their virtual restaurant and get coupons to exchange them for free food.

The initiative is carried out by the KFC Philippines’ Facebook page and the island was built by the advertising agency Ogilvy, according to information from Siliconera. As you can see in the image below, the official establishment has various decorative elements typical of a kitchen and KFC restaurants. In the image you can see several kitchens and canvases that promote local food.

What stands out about the island is that there is even promotional material for the KFC brand, such as Colonel Sanders, found in various posters hanging on the wall. In addition, the villager who owns the establishment is dressed in an outfit similar to that of the colonel and wears a hat on his head that evokes the buckets of chicken pieces.

Visitors to the island can get free food

What is most striking about this promotional campaign is that, along with the grand opening of the island, KFC will carry out a promotion in which users will be able to get free food in real life.

According to a publication on Facebook, the promotion will be active from June 17 to 22 and to get a code it will be necessary to weigh the page daily, as well as the island, since visitors can find the villager on it dressed as Colonel Sanders, who will hand out coupons to exchange for 8-piece chicken buckets.

Official KFC promotion in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

KFC has a close relationship with video games

We remind you that this is not the only time that KFC has related to video games to promote the brand. We recently found out that it presented an interesting console, which would set the tone for the “future of gaming”.

In addition, months ago the company launched I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin ‘Good Dating Simulator, a dating simulator where you can experience a love encounter with the iconic Colonel Sanders.

What do you think of this news? Would you like to visit the official KFC island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Tell us in the comments.

Since we talked about the exclusive Nintendo game, we told you that it has served not only for players to demonstrate their passion for the franchise and make very creative works come true, but that many companies have used it to interact with their followers, such as Microsoft or Square Enix, who released designs inspired by Xbox and Lara Croft, for example.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to be a worldwide success. The title is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about him, we invite you to check his file or consult our written review.

