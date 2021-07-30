Keys transfer Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles Lakers

Do not leave for tomorrow what you can do today. That is what seems to have founded the strategic movement of Los angeles lakers who have not hesitated an iota to sign Russell westbrook and mortgaging his future in the medium term by putting together a Big 3 that allows Lebron James to unburden himself of responsibilities and bet on three established NBA stars and his ability to penetrate the court. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell they have been the sacrifices to recruit one of the most statistically astonishing players, but also one of the most controversial competitive effectiveness, such as Westbrook. We analyze in detail the details of an operation that can go very well or very badly, with no middle ground, and that stands as a reaction of anger to the failure of this season.

Keys to the operation

The way the team fell in these playoffs and the lack of responses from the secondary when Lebron and Davis were out due to injury, made the management and technical direction of the Lakers lose all confidence in the depth of a bench that was decisive to win the ring in the coronavirus season. Lebron is losing physical freshness and does not need players dependent on him, but men capable of generating their shots and being self-reliant when he is not, as well as effectively finding Davis and supporting him in the lead. Kuzma has been the young man who was given the most opportunities, but he has not finished convincing, KCP is inconsistent and Harrell shows a flagrant incompatibility with Lakers basketball, so it has not been so difficult to do without them.

Caruso, Marc Gasol and Markiff Morris remain as the main rotation players in a squad that takes its salary margin with the Big 3. Westbrook will be the highest paid this next season, with $ 44.1 million, to which are added the 41 , $ 1 from Lebron and $ 35.3 from Davis. The Lakers will spend $ 120.5 on a Big 3 that is as splendid in terms of names as it is risky when it comes to chemistry on and off the court. They are three veteran players who will have few replacements and will have to play many minutes per game this next season. There is no plan B.

Risks of the Westbrook signing

Lover of combining the “I, me, my, with me”, Westbrook’s ability to adapt to a project that aspires to the maximum has never been good and as soon as it has had to give up sovereignty in the game for the collective good, their numbers have dropped and so has the performance of the entire team. How does Russell feel as being the great protagonist and dominating all the parameters of the game, something absolutely impossible with Lebron on the court. He’ll have to cut back on his shots and look a lot down the low post for Davis. Being the highest paid can generate a very dangerous internal ego struggle.

Westbrook Fortress at Lakers

Incorporating a total player can relieve Lebron of many responsibilities and allow the 23 to focus on key aspects and can temporize efforts. There will be greater scoring fluency, it will not take two centers to dominate the rebound and the ball should circulate more effectively. Outside throw is lost, but it is committed to penetrating like a knife in butter in the area and looking for a high percentage of field shots. Westbrook is one of the greatest players in history and if he is inspired and takes on his role, he can bring the Lakers into the ring.