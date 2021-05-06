keys to understand his return

In today’s television recycling maelstrom, it was surprising that former San Antonio police station professionals hadn’t dusted off their cartridge belts. But nothing, Paco’s men is already back, and Atresmedia believes that they are the most anticipated comeback of the last ten years.

The first chapter will air the next Monday, May 10 (at 10:45 p.m.) simultaneously in Atresplayer Premium Y Antenna 3. Here are the essential details of our (little) police investigation into this inevitable return.

Why is ‘Paco’s Men’ coming back?

In order to Marc Cistaré, original screenwriter who stands up for his colleagues in this new phase: “there was a popular outcry on the networks.” The packers longed for their clumsy antiheroes and this was demonstrated by the audience of the different Atresmedia channels. And that’s how people on the street demonstrated it when they questioned their protagonists.

Who is featured in the new ‘Paco’s Men’?

The comic-dramatic triangle of gold is in good health. They follow Paco (Paco Tous), Mariano (Pepon Nieto) Y Povedilla (Carlos Santos).

In order to Paco Tous: “The usual happens to Paco Miranda: it is an attempt by a good policeman, a good man and a good husband, to whom everything goes wrong.”

In order to Pepon: “It is very enriching for an actor to recover a character like Mariano ten years later. It is something that happens very rarely ”.

In order to Carlos Santos, his starting point is different: “Povedilla is no longer in the police force. He has set up a driving school and is cut off from the action. But they tempt me to go back to the mud. And with those little faces that they have… And, well, Povedilla is the character I love the most of the ones I’ve done. With him he discovered my limits as an actor ”.

What is investigated in the new ‘Paco’s men’?

Returning is simple, the problem is in how. First you had to get the hard core enlisted, who were delighted. According to Cistaré: “Despite Paco Tous and Pepón Nieto, Paco’s men return sexy. We intend to seduce both the old and the new spectator ”.

To do this, they have written a series of chapters with motives as not very politically correct as those starring the mummy of Frank, the Queen Letizia or the independence of Catalonia …

Who returns in ‘Los Hombres de Paco’?

In addition to the hard core, they have managed to bring back former agents and friends such as Adriana Ozores, Mario Casas, Michelle Jenner, Hugo Silva …

According to Peón Nieto (Mariano): “The entire cast from the previous seasons is getting stuck, with their own important plots, they are not just cameos.

But above the rest, Paco (Paco Tous) goes out of his way for a reunion: “I don’t care about fame, but success does. And for me success is working again with Juan Diego. Working with him is the best thing that has happened to me in my acting career ”.

Who joins ‘Los Hombres de Paco’?

Above all the new additions, the one of Amparo Larrañaga, that is put in front of a camera for the first time in 13 years. “I had opted for a theatrical career, because I think it is fairer with women my age and because I think television is more incompatible as I understand it, which are very long seven-month tours. And they called me just when the theater, because of the virus, is closed ”. She will be Dolores Urbizu, a professional hard as flint who will have a stiff relationship with Paco, because: “he does not smile in his life, he has zero social skills.”

By his side, Amaia sagasti (The invisible line), plays Ika, Paco’s niece, “stubborn, with a couple of ovaries and a big heart”, according to her own definition. “When they called me I went crazy because I thought they were not going to catch me. I started laughing and crying at the same time. It’s a series that I watched with my parents and I loved it ”. Sparks will fly between her and Juan Grandinetti, another of the new ones.

What is the future of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’?

Have been shot 16 chapters, that will be divided into two seasons of eight episodes each. As we said above, the first chapter will be broadcast next Monday simultaneously on Atresplayer Premium and Antena 3. And from there, on the platform to later do it open.

It would thus come to the end of the eleventh … And last season? Let’s see what Paco El Jefe Tous says: “For me I would spend ten more years doing the character. But in the end, as always, it all depends on the viewers. Let’s hope you like it ”.