Thewireless headphonesThey are a useful accessory for commuting on public transport to go to work or while doing exercise routines in the gym, since they allow you to listen to music or our favorite ‘podcast’ without depending on the cable that connects them to your mobile.

However, after several weeks of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, they may have endedabandoned in a cornerwaiting for it to be allowedgo outside again. But even if they are not used, you must take into account elements such as the battery or the temperature of the place where they are stored so that they remain in good condition.

Wireless headphones usually have a lithium battery, which implies that there is no memory effect and we can charge them at any time. However, and as pointed out by Motorola,it is important to prevent it from downloading completely, or you could lose load capacity.

Following this, it is recommendedthat the battery is always at a charge level between 20 percent and 80 percentto extend its life.

Batteries are sensitive to extreme temperatures and can easily degrade. Above all, now that the good weather begins to appear, if the headphones have been exposed to high temperatures, the technology company advises placing them on a cool surface.

The “ideal”, however, is that the headphones “arestored in a sleeve or case“, they assure from Motorola,

In this time without use,cleaning should not be neglected. In addition to accumulating bacteria, they have probably been filled with dust and dirt, which can affect the quality of the sound they emit.

A “quick and effective” way to remove any remaining dirt isremove the pads and wipe them with a damp clothin soapy water, as advised by the company. The same is applicable to the surface of the earpiece, although more care must be taken not to damage it.

We also recommend taking a look at the product specifications and the manufacturer’s recommendations again. In this way you will ensure that they are used in the most appropriate way possible and you can avoid risky situations for the device, such as exposing it to humidity or rain when it is not waterproof, for example.

Finally, it is convenient thatcheck device updates. After a period of disuse, the headphones may also have new software updates. It is recommended to check their availability in the official manufacturer’s application and install them, to solve possible problems, add functions or provide compatibility with other new products.

Similarly, from Motorola they advise doing a test and verifying that the synchronization with the ‘smartphone’ remains active, before going out with them.

.