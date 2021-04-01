keys to the success of a company with a four-day shift

Software Delsol is an Andalusian company dedicated to the manufacture of management software aimed at small and medium-sized companies. It was born in 1993, is based in Jaén and has a workforce of 190 workers, with an average age of 41 years. But its great differential factor over many other companies is that it has been the first to bet completely on implementing the 4-day-a-week workday.

The 4-day shift affects 100% of the workforce

They decided to start in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic, and more than a year later they assure that it has been a success. From the Alarm State they are teleworking. The measurement of the 4-day shift affects 100% of the workforce. The philosophy is to work 4 business days a week.

There are 2 groups. On the one hand, groups that always rest on Fridays. They are the departments that do not have direct contact with clients. Second, groups that rotate on their weekly rest day: these are the departments that have direct contact with clients).

Delsol Software Company when they began to implement the 4-day shift, in January 2020

Ana Arroyo, your Human Resources manager, explains the keys to the “success” of the measure that “backs up the data.”

1) Reduction of absenteeism. The Delsol company has gone from 4.62 to 3.35 at the end of 2020.

2) Growth of 5 points above the expected turnover.

3) Work environment survey with 8.9 and customer satisfaction survey with 8.64.

4) Increased companionship, according to the workers.

5) Performance improvement, depending on the direction.

6) Increased commitment

7) Talent retention with a 0% turnover

8) Talent recruitment.

In the middle of last year, they launched a survey your staff to measure satisfaction of the implanted measure and the results were as follows (on a scale from 0 to 5):

Satisfaction level: 4.9

Motivation: 4.7

Productivity: 4.2

Work / personal conciliation: 4.8

Absenteeism: 1.5

Stress / fatigue: 1.7

Personal Development: 4

Meetings of 20 minutes maximum

According to Ana Arroyo, head of Human Resources at Delsol, the worker takes much more advantage of working time. “You know you have one day less and you organize yourself to make the most of the time you have. Meetings are more productive and do not last more than 20 minutes,” he says.

For all this, he believes that “performance has improved and commitment increased. The work environment has improved and turnover has decreased.”

However, he emphasizes: “This measure must be studied by each company. It is not coffee for everyone!”