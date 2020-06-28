According to Statista, in Mexico e-commerce already has a penetration of between 36 and 39 percent of the total population

By the end of 2020, the average user will spend $ 334 on these platforms per year

In terms of digital payments, the country already exchanges $ 32,385 a year, also in data from the firm

Everything that has to do with the digital economy made remarkable progress in the wake of the health crisis. The home office is now such an accepted model that there are even clothing lines designed for this format. Esports have also grown tremendously in both acceptance and popularity. And the companies that grew the most in this period are all related to these technologies. This also applied to ecommerce and online payments.

E-commerce and digital finance have been popular for years. But according to DataFeed Watch, they grew noticeably as a result of new consumer needs. According to Expansión, only in Mexico e-commerce expanded its sales number by 40 percent thanks to the pandemic. And in Payments Source data, it gave new impetus to technologies like contactless payments, which were struggling to be accepted.

Thus, there is no doubt that the future outlook for e-commerce and digital payments is very different from what was expected a few months ago. The acceleration of this industry implies that companies had to deal with certain barriers and challenges much earlier than they had planned. Not only that, but the upcoming challenges are also quite different in nature. According to PayPal, they will revolve around five specific keys in the long term:

Ecommerce and digital payments could extinguish cash

One of the big problems with bills and coins is that they are a perfect vector for bacteria and other pathogens to move from one place to another. In this sense, many people have tried to reduce as much as possible their contact with this type of resources. Of course, it is not always possible, especially in businesses with a low level of digitization. It is crucial that digital payments and ecommerce find alternative ways to solve this challenge.

Related Notes

Trust: An element that will continue to advance

One of the big early impediments to the growth of ecommerce and digital payments was lack of trust. People couldn’t be sure if there was someone on the other side of the screen who was going to fulfill their end of the bargain. To this it must be added that the transactions were not stable and led to errors. Today, these kinds of problems are almost a thing of the past. However, it is crucial to introduce these new securities to restore confidence.

Security in ecommerce and digital payments

To build confidence in this sector, good protection elements are essential. People will not put their blind faith in an ecommerce platform or digital payment system unless they know that their data is as safe as possible. In this sense, it is crucial that companies make a continuous investment in these types of projects. And more importantly, keep all of their online platforms up to date.

Digitization and financial inclusion

As internet and mobile penetration grows, ecommerce and digital payments are better prepared to deal with the challenge of financial inclusion. All traditional banking has failed to quickly and effectively address this challenge because its operating systems are slow and difficult to implement. Thus, online platforms could help more people have access to services essential to their long-term growth.

Digital payments will disappear from ecommerce and services

Perhaps the most important evolution of this sector is its eventual disappearance, at least in more superficial terms. Platforms of shared taxis or food deliveries already have a similar system, where the user is charged almost without realizing it, increasing convenience. In the future, the transaction will be increasingly imperceptible in the future. And, at some point, people will exchange money for goods practically without even thinking about it.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299