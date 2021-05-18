Keys to Surviving in the Post-Covid-19 World

Telos ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/kwPKzp7wuazGGci1YXkb9w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/.e16YyDZtRBMQez6rAbFzQ–~B/aD04MTI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/8920f7fcdc97a825d2cc4e945101c5cb” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/kwPKzp7wuazGGci1YXkb9w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/.e16YyDZtRBMQez6rAbFzQ–~B/aD04MTI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/8920f7fcdc97a825d2cc4e945101c5cb”/>

It is not the first time that as a species we feel threatened. In fact, our evolution is associated with the need to stand up on two legs to be attentive to the dangers of the environment, so that uncertainty and complexity are part of a dynamic full of unforeseen events and accidents that constantly challenge us.

Covid-19 made our weaknesses evident, accentuated the borders of a society that was assumed globalized and connected. The certainties were stirred in the face of a pandemic that stirred up recurring problems, recycled conflicts and incorporated new difficulties.

Those of us born since 1980, millennials, know that the rapidity with which changes occur – this time linked to technological advances – makes us be vigilant and, to a certain extent, contain our own annihilation, not only due to threats but by the consequences of human action itself. Certainly we live great advances and wonderful events, but at the same time we believe, like all men, that we had bad times to live – paraphrasing Jorge Luis Borges -.

Faced with this scenario, it is urgent to stop and think about the world we want. Once again we have to stand up and broaden our eyes, be vigilant and assume, from the particular conditions of our generation, the risks and commitments, weigh the opportunities and transform our conditions. After all, the sentence coined by Ortega y Gasset seems valid: “I am me and my circumstance, and if I don’t save her, I won’t save myself.”

Imagination and science to visualize the future

In the recent past we have also felt the world unravel before us: “Undoubtedly, each generation believes itself destined to remake the world. Mine knows, however, that she will not be able to do it. But your task is perhaps greater. It is to prevent the world from unraveling”. Upon receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature in December 1957, Albert Camus spoke these words. He was 43 years old and had understood the threats of a post-war time that brought out the best and the worst in humanity.

The best artillery of the moment, novel military strategies, geopolitical alliances designed to annihilate / save each other. So paradoxical and contradictory:

“Heir to a corrupted history – in which failed revolutions, crazed techniques, dead gods, and exhausted ideologies are mixed; in which mediocre powers, which can destroy everything today, do not know how to convince; in which intelligence humiliates itself until it is at the service of hatred and oppression. That generation has had to, in itself and around it, restore, starting from bitter concerns, a little of what constitutes the dignity of living and dying ”.

Today, like yesterday, we have to contain and restore and, without a doubt, imagination will be essential to visualize the world we want and need. In this sense, it is important to recognize imagination and creativity as qualities that distinguish us as human beings and make it possible for us to think, represent and build environments adapted to our needs, be they physical or tangible, spiritual or immaterial.

Technology is also our fundamental ally. Gone is the exorbitant distrust towards her, now we accept the alternatives it offers to connect us in the middle of the isolation. We understood that data and information are not only a new oil, but a vital oxygen. It is no exaggeration to admit, then, that the proper handling of information also saves lives.

The survival instinct is inherent to our nature. At the same time, we seek to prolong our existence and dream of other lives – ours and others. The possibility of knowing and inhabiting other worlds attracts us. Its existence seduces us. First it was the Moon, now we dream of colonizing Mars. Imaginary worlds have attracted us to the point of depicting the faces of their inhabitants and assigning them attributes. This is nothing new, we have been contemplating these options masterfully collected in 1865 by Camille Flammarion in the book The Real Worlds for centuries. The imaginary worlds.

We shuffle possibilities, we combine imagination and technology, inventiveness and engineering, curiosity and science. Findings and advances emerge from these relationships that reveal great capabilities. However, not everything is linear, much less stable or predictable. It is necessary to look at the present and project the future, with the lessons learned from the past.

The post-covid-19 world

It is, in a way, looking for reasons and distinguishing motivations. As Antonio Pasquali (2019) warned: “This engine is called utopia, which is not a chimera. It is not unfeasible ”. The post-pandemic covid-19 world is in full gestation and we have to imagine it with the tools and resources that we currently have, and with others that we will have to produce simultaneously, adjusting as we go, erring and correcting.

Optimistic approaches are opposed to the abundant apocalyptic visions, heralding a transformation of humanity, a new era in which mistakes are recognized and corrected. Science and technology will be fundamental to distinguish the wheat from the chaff, to separate facts from opinions, to discern the useful-transcendental and the dispensable-transitory.

However, before sketching this world, it is worth asking ourselves what we want to keep, what to adjust, and what inevitably needs to be discarded. Self-examination involves reviewing changes and continuities, successes and errors.

The contradictions are also present, highlighting pre-existing gaps. Thus, while some think of freezing their brains until science and technology overcome the limitations of that body shell that ages and deteriorates, others barely live from day to day. Some can skip links and stages, and others get stuck and relegated.

We need the overall vision that allows us to pace the step at the lowest possible cost, understanding that empathy and solidarity are still necessary. Certainly our ancestors underwent evolutionary sacrifices in which some survived and others perished, there was a substantial change at the time of creating communities, putting down roots, establishing links and prioritizing the whole, rather than the parts.

The future may be an inaccessible luxury for everyone. However, from there illusions and expectations also arise that drive actions, precisely because as humanity we have shown that we are insistent and that, despite everything, we do not give up hope even when we are at the gates of hell: “Lasciate ogni hope, voi ch’entrate ”(“ Abandon all hope, those who enter here ”) is the inscription that Dante Alighieri finds at the gate of hell when he begins his journey described in The Divine Comedy.

Those of us who make up Generation Y have been at the gates of contemporary hells and have seen enough to learn some lessons, but we still lack experiences to live of which we can be more than witnesses, protagonists. This condition makes us agents of change, but also containers of a world that, contradictorily, seems fragile and at the same time regenerates itself.

Perhaps we millennials are the hinge between the past and the future, that intermediate point that balances the balance. We are capable of making decisions that will affect us directly and will extend to our children. This responsibility towards ourselves and towards our descendants allows us to imagine, dream and create without renouncing the critical gaze that weighs dangers and threats. As a species we have had to adapt and assume changes to survive. As Generation Y we have also experienced this, incorporating the technological avalanche, using its potential and its strength to our advantage.

Survival entails taking risks, facing tasks that are postponed before other emergencies. Adapt and dare. There have been few times that we build from fear and desire, from the need to survive and the emotion that this produces in us. We are thinking and emotional beings, hence the importance of stimuli and motivations to solve problems. Intelligence and imagination have bequeathed us abundant fruits from which we continue to feed.

Learnings to advance

We have to wait for the cloud of dust raised by this pandemic to settle to identify the strengths and capabilities acquired. Like our ancestors, we will gather around the fire to tell each other stories and share the warmth. We will continue designing tools and utensils that will lighten the loads of daily work.

This will be possible because, together with the survival instinct, we have illusion, hope and creativity, because we are capable of imagining and dreaming, and from here arises the necessary strength to push forward the projects that sustain us individually and collectively. Erich Fromm already pointed out, in his work The Revolution of Hope (1968) the links between strength and hope, conceiving them as part of the structure of life and the human condition and, especially, as an expression of its fullness.

Uncertainty will not give way, conflicts, crises and tensions will not disappear, but we can use this as a stimulus seasoned with expectation for the future: “Enjoy the panic caused by having life ahead of you,” exhorted Walt Whitman. Balancing technology and the humanities, reinforcing their links, aligning purposes and searches, will allow us to face current challenges, accumulated debts and challenges that are yet to come.

The original version of this article appears in the Telos Magazine, of Fundación Telefónica.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Johanna Pérez Daza is a collaborator of TELOS, of Fundación Telefónica. The original version of this article has been published in this magazine.