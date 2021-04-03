Keys to getting a job at Mercadona

Graph of an upward trend with a smartphone on the Mercadona website. (Photo-illustration by Miguel Candela / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Finding a job is increasingly difficult in Spain and it is well paid even more. Mercadona meets both requirements and is fully recruiting employees, offering 182 positions in your company with salaries that exceed 1,300 euros per month. But, how do you access the selection process and what capabilities make us leave with an advantage?

Juan Roig’s company is one of the favorites of the Spanish when it comes to looking for a job. Despite the crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic, it is one of the few that continues to carry out selection processes. The first step to enter it is to register as a user on its website.

Once the account is created, it is necessary to fill in a form about personal information, academic information and work experience. That is to say, what comes to be a regular curriculum vitae, although they also give you the possibility of attaching it in the form of a document.

Once the profile is completed, you have access to apply to any of the positions offered. Once you apply to one, the status of your application (in this case, “managing”) automatically appears.

From there, everything is in the hands of the company, which evaluates the suitability of your application. In case you have not been selected for the position or you have not passed one of the selection cuts, the status of your application changes to “discarded”. If, on the contrary, your profile is taken into account, you will be summoned for a personal interview.

Eye. If none of the positions offered by the company fits what you are looking for, you also have the option of writing a self-application letter, presenting yourself as a professional and developing the reasons why Mercadona should take you into account to join its staff.

What does not depend on the company and that gives you an interesting advantage over the rest of the candidates is versatility. Mercadona wants employees capable of performing various tasks efficiently, since turnover is constant within its stores. Versatility is key.

At the same time, the main requirements to work at Mercadona are: have an ESO (Compulsory Secondary Education) degree, be of legal age, reside in the area of ​​the position to which you apply, time availability from Monday to Saturday -even at night-, ability to work as a team and have a gift for people (related to a good customer service).

Another factor to take into account is that Mercadona only offers work to citizens who have Spanish nationality.

In addition, although the company does not exclude students, it is always a negative aspect in accordance with the profile it seeks, since its priority is that the highest percentage of its workforce arrives to stay – around 84% of the base staff have more than four years in the company.

As can be seen, it is not necessary to have previous experience, although being knowledgeable about how to perform various tasks gives you greater chances in the selection process.

Among the advantages that Mercadona employees have, it is worth mentioning that they have eight long vacation weekends per year; that is, to free Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Beyond this, the day in their supermarkets is 5 + 2, which makes you free two days a week and work five.

How is the interview?

Basically, Mercadona interviews focus on delving into your profile to assess whether you are physically and psychologically fit for the position.

They consist of four phases: initial presentation and group talk, medical examinations, psychotechnical test and, finally, a personal interview.

In conclusion, getting a resume based on all the factors mentioned almost ensures that you will be taken into account by Mercadona to offer you a personal interview.

