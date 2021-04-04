Keys to an inclusive digital future post Covid | News | Connectivity

Keys to an inclusive digital future post Covid.

One year into the crucial Decade of Action aimed at achieving 17 key sustainable development goals, the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, upsetting plans. In response, members of the United Nations Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development They advocated the need for “innovative financing mechanisms, impactful partnerships, bold decision-making and holistic approaches to capacity and content development to make the best use of broadband Internet.”

Gathered in their annual spring session, more than 50 commissioners discussed how to harness digital cooperation to build an inclusive digital future for all post-Covid.

“This pandemic makes very clear the urgency of universal connectivity,” he said. Carlos Slim, co-chair of the Commission. “Almost half of the world’s population lacks adequate connectivity. We know what to do and how it can be done. The financing of fixed fiber and wireless networks must be done by operators, tower owners together with newcomers. Governments and regulators should be the promoters with a connectivity plan for everyone everywhere. “

For his part, Co-Chair of the Commission and President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, noted: “As work and academic life has become more online, the contrast between digital and non-digital is even more stark. Now is the time to forge new partnerships for universal broadband and expand investments. necessary to guarantee digital equity “.

The commissioners discussed multiple ways to digital disparity, including Internet access, affordability, literacy, and the relative lack of content in local languages. Calling for digital solutions and services tailored to meet the needs of users, communities and businesses, they noted that digital access and skills are essential to bring people, communities, businesses and classrooms online, and to ensure that everyone can benefit equally from digital opportunities and services.

During the debate, the importance of connectivity and global education was emphasized to leave no one behind and build an inclusive digital future after the Covid. Internet access was emphasized as a common good and it was highlighted how the current pandemic has revealed that inequalities are amplified by access to and dominance of digital technology. Something relevant in the educational field. For this reason, the Broadband Commission’s focus on digital learning was highlighted, addressing online misinformation and the launch of UNESCO’s new media and information literacy curriculum in April this year.

Commissioners have also reviewed the progress made by current Commission working groups on 21st century funding models, digital learning and epidemic management, and proposed a new working group on digital health, virtual health and care.

“Recognition of the value of broadband has never been so great,” he highlighted Houlin Zhao, ITU Secretary-General and Commission Co-Chair. “The Broadband Commission can seize this moment to lead the effort to better recover the world in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Roberto Sánchez joins as a new member of the Commission

Finally, the Commission welcomed seven new members at its annual spring session: Roberto Sánchez, Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures of the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation of Spain; Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Center (ITC); Ziyang Xu, CEO and CEO of ZTE Corporation; Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom; Nick Read, CEO of the Vodafone Group; Ralph Mupita, CEO of MTN Group and Rajeev Suri, CEO of Inmarsat.