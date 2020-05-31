Madrid, May 31 . .- Provide a new life to the materials already used, reduce the consumption of resources and avoid the degradation of the planet are some of the reasons that explain the importance of carrying out a successful recycling of the most common that we use in the day to day.

Plastic bottles:

Consuming responsibly, reusing and recycling plastic waste are the three basic actions with this material to help take care of the environment, since plastic takes around 700 years to degrade according to experts and therefore it is important to deposit bottles in the yellow container of plastic, bottles of detergent, shampoo or gel, snack bags, plastic lids and caps, yogurt lids or plastic bags except those of garbage, among other objects, according to the website of Ecoembes, a non-profit environmental organization that coordinates packaging recycling in Spain.

Milk or juice containers must also go to the yellow container, as can cans which, being made of aluminum, can be recycled an unlimited number of times.

Paper and cardboard containers:

All products made from paper or cardboard must go to the blue container to be recycled and thus help reduce the overexploitation of forests, from which the pulp from which they are manufactured comes.

Old magazines and newspapers, cereal and shoe boxes, wrapping paper and used notebooks are among the candidates for this recycling.

Glass:

This material can be reused after a waste washing process or through its smelting, which allows one hundred percent recycling an indefinite number of times.

For this reason it is important to separate it from the rest of the waste and deposit it in the green container for glass bottles such as wine or soft drinks, glass jars such as perfumes or colognes and food jars such as jams or preserves, among others.

Batteries and batteries:

This type of waste has highly polluting components, so it is necessary to transfer them to special containers for hazardous waste or to the nearest clean point.

They are found on the remote control of the TV, the computer mouse or the razor among many other electrical devices and should never be thrown into the ordinary trash.

Other products:

Appliances, electronic devices, light bulbs, used oils or furniture can also be recycled thanks to the clean points.

The clothing is also reusable and recyclable depending on its quality and has specific containers for it.

.