The American Madison Keys defeated her compatriot and Autralia-2020 Open champion, Sofía Kenin, with sets 6-3, 5-7, 10-2, on Saturday in an exhibition tennis tournament played in Charleston (Carolina del South) without public and in full coronavirus pandemic.

Keys, winner of this tournament last year, cannot defend the title since the event this year is for exhibition and serves as preparation for the players, after the parade that the women’s tour (WTA) has lived since March due to the advancement of the covid-19.

With the vibrant victory, Keys thus recovered from a loss on Thursday against the also American Caroline Dolehire, in an event that takes place under strict protocols of social distancing and without spectators.

« I know these matches will come in handy later, once the tour returns. I’m just using it as an opportunity and trying not to be too hard on myself, » Keys said.

Kenin, who won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, beat Alison Riske at the start in Charleston and is fourth in the world rankings, while Keys is ranked 13th.

The official matches of the WTA Tour will start in Palermo (Italy) on August 3.

Playing on the same Charleston clay court that hosts another WTA championship each year, the Credit One Bank Invitational is played in a two-team format with Keys and veteran Bethanie Mattek-Sands as captains.

This preparation tournament will be defined on Sunday.

bb / meh / gfe