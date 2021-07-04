Keys on why undecided to get vaccinated against COVID-19 affect Biden’s strategy against the pandemic



President Biden acknowledges that there is a pending path against coronavirus.

Before completing his first 100 days at the helm of the government, the president Joe biden achieved the goal of supplying 100 million vaccines against COVID-19, but at the moment he set another goal that he has not been able to meet: vaccinate 70% of adults before the July 4 celebrations.

The problem, experts say, is not that the Democratic president has “missed” his goal, but that his administration has failed to convince deniers and undecided people to apply any of the doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson, leaving The door is open for cases to increase considerably again in the country before the Delta variant, which is more aggressive, especially against the unvaccinated.

A recent poll by The Washington Post-ABC News reveals that a majority – 6 in 10 – of Americans approve of President Biden’s work against the pandemic.

His popularity has not diminished either since he began the mandate. It remains 50 percent positive and 42 percent negative, but the differences are marked between Democrats and Republicans, because while 94 percent of the former approve it, only 33 percent of the latter are in that line.

This Sunday, the president affirms that he managed to get the Americans to be “together again”, but his goal of 70 percent of vaccinated adults was not met, despite multiple strategies to empower people, including millions of dollars in campaigns and funds to unprotected and remote communities, where there are high Latino populations.

America is back together. – President Biden (@POTUS) July 4, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that just over 65 percent of adults received at least one dose, but the new Delta variant puts people at risk with a single dose or without any of the vaccines.

Although he did not achieve his goal, President Biden sees an important breakthrough and tonight, in his Independence Day address, he will highlight the achievements.

“In his remarks tonight, the president will celebrate the progress the country has made in responding to the pandemic,” said a White House official. “Thanks to his whole-of-government approach and the strength of the American people, vaccines continue to rise and cases and deaths have decreased by more than 90% since January.”

However, there will be a time when you recognize that the battle is far from being won.

“You will note that while we have made great progress against the virus in the United States, the work is far from done.“Acknowledged the official. “He will urge all Americans to join the fight, roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.”

Two countries

The Dr. Anthony Fauci warned about how the vaccination trend is rapidly creating “a divided country”, two US, so to speak, because coronavirus cases continue to rise in areas with less vaccination percentages and in the midst of greater presence of the Delta variant.

“When you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed on a variant that has a high degree of spread efficiency (Delta), what you will see between under-vaccinated regions, whether they are states, cities or counties, you are going to see these individual types of signals. ”He said on CNN. “It’s almost like there are two United States.”

Fauci made reference that in areas with more than 70 percent of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine, the Delta variant will have a different behavior.

“When you compare that with areas where you could have 35% of people vaccinated, they clearly have a high risk of seeing these spikes (of infections) in those selected areas,” he said.