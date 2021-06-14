Keys for immigrants with TPS and their path to the “green card” after Supreme Court decision

Photo: Alex Wong / .

On June 7, the Supreme Court ruled that immigrants under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) who entered the United States illegally cannot apply for a “green card,” but that does not mean that they cannot seek options or must leave the country.

The opinion was written by the judge Elena Kagan, who considered that undocumented immigrants, even under TPS protection, cannot apply for a “green card”, because they must follow the guidelines of the Nationality and Immigration Law (INA), which establishes that a foreigner can obtain Residency Permanent if you entered the country legally.

The case reviewed by the ministers was that of Jose Santos Sanchez, originally from El Salvador, who lived in the US for two decades and argued that he complied with the legal entry mandate, because he is a beneficiary of TPS, but his request for a “green card” before Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) It was rejected.

The judges of the High Court considered that the undocumented with TPS were not admitted legally “and their TPS does not alter that fact,” Judge Kagan wrote in their opinion.

“Therefore, you cannot become a permanent resident of this country,” he said. “Sánchez did not enter legally and his TPS does not eliminate the effect of that illegal entry.”

However, Civil organizations indicate that beneficiaries with TPS are concerned with the decision of the High Court, as they believe they will be deported.

The coalition Americas Alliance launched a campaign explaining to Tepesianos “what the Supreme Court’s decision does not mean”:

>> That a beneficiary must stop organizing for there to be a permanent solution

>> That your TPS protection is canceled

>> That your Employment Authorization is canceled

>> That people with TPS should pack their things and leave the country

Are you a #TPS recipient? Are you concerned about this week’s Supreme Court TPS decision? Check out this info from @alizanaamericas and see what this means for you and your family. Let’s keep calling on Congress to pass legislation and guarantee permanent protections! #TPSJustice pic.twitter.com/2zEoxxCvAq – SEARAC (@SEARAC) June 14, 2021

Lawyer Allan wernick, director of the Citizenship Now! from New York University, indicated that immigrants with TPS can still seek options to obtain a “green card.”

In an article published in the Daily News, the expert pointed out that the Supreme Court’s decision is “limited”, referring to the fact that it applies to immigrants seeking to obtain Permanent Residence justifying that their legal stay with the temporary protection program.

“The US Supreme Court made it difficult for some TPS holders to obtain legal permanent residence. However, it did not stand in the way of obtaining permanent residency for all TPS holders, ”he stated.

He adds that immigrants, depending on their case, but can continue with the rights granted by the immigration protection they have, including requesting an exit parole or looking for other options to achieve permanent residence, such as marriage.

Experts suggest immigrants consult a lawyer to make a decision before submitting petitions to the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

A final decision on TPS can be made by Congress, which currently has at least three bills that would give Tepesianos a path to citizenship: the president’s immigration reform. Joe biden, the Dream and Promise Act and the Essential Workers Act.

The House of Representatives passed the Dream and Promise Act and Senator Dick durbin (Illinois) affirms that its endorsement in the Senate is close, since they have already added five Republicans to the plan, but the Democrats will seek a broader reform.