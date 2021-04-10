Keylor Navas replaced as a precaution

04/10/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

The Costa Rican goalkeeper of Paris Saint Germain Keylor Navas was substituted “as a precaution”, at halftime of the match against Strasbourg, from Ligue 1, which the French champion won 1-4.

The coach of the Parisian team, the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged that the starting goal was changed as a precaution when suffering muscle discomfort and was shown confident that he can be fit for Tuesday’s clash against Bayern Munich, in the return of the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

“Keylor Navas was changed as a precaution. We believe that it is nothing serious. We have an excellent medical service,” said the coach at the end of the game. The Spanish Sergio Rico took the place of the Costa Rican, decisive in the first leg against Bayern that PSG won by 2-3.

Regarding the match against the European champion, Mauricio Pochettino assumed that they will have to suffer in the Parque de los Príncipes and that nothing has been decided.

“Qualifying is our goal. We want to be ready for Tuesday. Bayern are the best team in the world and we are going to suffer for 90 minutes,” said the coach who held Kylian Mbappe for 89 minutes in the game against Strasbourg.

“The best thing for Kylian to be prepared is to play. If he feels that something is wrong he will tell me. We are professionals, we have medical personnel and we make the best decision. Mbappe is a happy player when he is on the field.”Pochettino indicated.

Paris Saint Germain thrashed Strasbourg (1-4) and is still three points behind the leaders, Lille. “This match was important. We are in the race for the title with these three points. There is no pressure, we have to be effective. We have shown that we are fighters and it is what we want to be. We are fighting for three competitions at the same time and that complicates things. The team has faith, “he added.