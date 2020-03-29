Isolation due to coronavirus has been increasing in affected countries, making millions of people a mandatory confinement. France is one of the areas most affected by the virus, but Keylor Navas decided to leave Paris, city ​​in which he resides since his transfer to PSG, and undertake a plane trip to his native Costa Rica, where he will be reunited with his family.

As ESPN reports, the Paris Saint-Germain keeper would have decided to take a private flight on Friday night to travel to Costa Rica and thus be able to be with his loved ones in very difficult moments. Navas was in Paris with his wife, Andrea Salas, and his children but he paid $ 200,000 to set sail for San José.

Keylor, Andrea and their three children will now be required to remain at least 14 days in isolation at home within national soil, by order of the Ministry of Health and the Government of Costa Rica. At that time a possible contagion of the Covid-19 will be resolved in some of the members of the Navas family, being able to live like the rest of the inhabitants after those two weeks.