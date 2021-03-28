Keylor Navas innocent of threats to the coach of Costa Rica in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

A court of Costa Rica determined this Friday that there was no threat from the footballers Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz and Celso Borges to lose games if coach Jorge Luis Pinto continued at the head of the national team after the Brazil World Cup 2014.

This was confirmed by the Court that carried out a trial for the crime of defamation against the former federal officials. Adrian Gutierrez and Juan Carlos Roman, who said in the media in 2018 that the three footballers would have threatened to lose matches so that Pinto would leave office.

In reading the report, therefore, the judges affirmed that the players “at no time stated that they would lose matches”, but they acquitted the former officials accused of “a direct prohibition error”, which is when the accused is not aware of the prohibition of your actions or believe that you are acting on the right.

However, the Court accepted the civil action for moral damages and ordered the defendants to pay 3 million colones (about 5,000 dollars) to each soccer player.

The defense of the defendants argued during the trial that what these people did was remind the media of what the former president of the Costa Rican Football Federation, Eduardo Li, had told them about a meeting in which the soccer players had threatened to lose matches.

They assured that the intention of the former directors was never to defame the footballers.

At the trial the players denied having made the threat and Bryan Ruiz acknowledged that what he announced was that he would withdraw from the national team if Pinto continued in office, as he considered the coach’s behavior as disrespectful.

In his statement before the judges, the former federative president Eduardo Li, affirmed that the one who threatened to lose matches was Keylor Navas and even recalled that the current French PSG goalkeeper mentioned a clause of Pinto’s contract in which it was established that three consecutive defeats were reason for dismissal.

