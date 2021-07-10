Keylor Navas dynamites PSG

07/09/2021

The incorporation of Sergio Ramos, officially communicated to the public this week, has captured all the press attention to a Paris Saint-Germain who wants another film market in terms of additions.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media focuses on the grand final of the Eurocup that will be played between Italy and England. Gianluigi Donnarumma, one of the tournament’s ‘azzurri’ protagonists, His name is precisely linked to that of PSG. He would arrive as a free person, although his arrival at the Park of the Princes has someone especially upset.

According to the information that L’Equipe pointed out, the arrival of the Italian goalkeeper to Pochettino’s hosts has Keylor Navas especially upset, who has expressed his discontent to the closest circle. The French newspaper tells him that he was “enraged & rdquor; with the signing of Donnarumma, which will become official after the end of the Euro at Wembley. His immediate desire is to leave the entity, although his salary slows him down: few European clubs will pay what they earn for a senior goalkeeper.

The twelve million euros that Navas receives in the PSG goal are an obstacle when trying to stay in the elite. From within the club they have tried to convince him and, according to L’Equipe, the Tico has given up on the idea of ​​leaving to try to fight for his place in the starting team.

In Real Madrid it already happened when Courtois arrived, seeing himself relegated after having been champion of the Champions League. This time his initial attempts will aim to compete, although he does not seem to have very good results: the Italian arrives with a star bearing and very high numbers thanks to the management of his representative Mino Raiola. Mou’s Roma has asked for Keylor and is waiting for what happens.