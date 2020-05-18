The keyboards that we usually use, be they on the mobile or computer keyboards or mechanical keyboards, have a QWERTY layout or distribution, a distribution that was patented at the end of the 19th century. It was Christoper Latham Sholes, dedicated to mechanics, in charge of finding this new design. It was patented in 1868 designed with the intention of optimizing typing but thinking about writing in English and using both hands with the computer keyboard or the typewriter. Although it is the most common, it is not the only keyboard that exists and the layout is different in others. Of course, ex the most widespread and was launched in order to make typing faster and more comfortable than typing.

QWERTY keyboards They sold the rights to the typewriter company E.Remington & Sons in order to improve the speed of pressing the keys and the rods of the machine avoiding jams. The success was such that the main manufacturers of typewriters bet on this provision and it was also launched when the first personal computers arrived. The system continued as technology advanced and today it is common not to find it only on computers but on phones, tablets, etc.

Why is it called QWERTY?

Your name is not a mystery: QWERTY is named after the first six letters of the top row.

Avoid jams

If you have ever used a typewriter you will know that when you press several keys quickly, it can get stuck since it occupies the same space one as another. The bars of the typewriter collide and jam, without returning to the original position that allows us to continue writing new letters. Hence, this distribution was born in order to avoid jams and write quickly without having to continuously stop unclogging. The QWERTY keyboard avoided having to unclog continuously the typewriter separating the pieces that occupied the same space. A keyboard map separates the characters that we use the most to the ends, as you can see in yours, and the keys that appear less frequently in a text stay in the center.

If you look while you write, it is more and more common than use the end keys, on the sides, than the center. This is how keyboard jams were avoided at the time, although the QWERTY keyboard is still a popular choice even today in a world where typewriters are only, with few exceptions, a decoration object.

How are they used?

Although everyone writes as they can or whatever they are, the QWERTY keyboard is designed to use four fingers in one hand and four fingers in the other, reserving the thumb of each hand for the space bar of the same. In general, almost all physical QWERTY keyboards (not in the case of mobile phones and touch screens) have a signal in the letters J and F, a small dot or relief that is intended to know where we have to place our fingers during typing .

That is, the position is designed so that the four fingers are placed in the usual way in the central row of the three rows of letters that your keyboard has. And just one hand would have the central position in the F and the other in the J. Therefore, the keys of your computer keyboard have a small point in relief or line with which to position yourself.

Are all keyboards the same?

Although the QWERTY layout is the most common, not all keyboards are the same in the rest of the accompanying keys. For example, in Spain there are hardly any changes in the letters of the keyboard beyond that we add the Ñ next to the L on the right side of the keyboard. But other countries, such as France or Germany, do change some letters on the keyboard. For example, in France it is not a QWERTY keyboard as such but it is an AZERTY keyboard. The letter A happens to be where we usually have the Q and the letter Z is exchanged for the W on the keyboard used in France. However, there are not a few complaints from the French about these keyboards that they want to disappear since they consider that it is impossible to write correctly.

In the case of Germany there are also slight changes and opts for a QWERTZ device instead of QWERTY. Here the Z keys are simply changed for the Y. As for other countries, such as in Spain, we also add punctuation marks, their location on the keyboard does not change compared to other neighboring countries.