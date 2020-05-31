This Saturday the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, He spoke the words for which LaLiga has been working in coordination with the RFEF and the CSD. From next June 8, the league can return, thus meeting the deadlines to finish the competition at the end of July, leaving the month of August for UEFA competitions, and being able to return in September with the 2020-2021 season. The ideal date is September 12 although it is not ruled out on 19, thinking that it will be a season very condensed with the Euro Cup as a backdrop and where the King’s Cup should also be played with two finals (including the one postponed this year), Supercopa de Spain in Saudi Arabia in addition to the European competitions. With the deadline of June 1.

An intense week begins that starts tomorrow with the weekly meeting of the League’s usual Delegate Commission. Where these words will be analyzed under the road map that the employer has designed, and always conditioned by how the pandemic evolves and health authorization.

Roadmap that goes through two dates

The first, as we already have in SPORT, It goes through to start the league on June 12. The second would be to delay the start seven days later under the condition that the teams would have one more week of preparation. Something that clubs and players have been demanding since the return to training, because they consider insufficient the five weeks that they would have since the solo training began on May 11.

This Sunday could even give us a clue in a function of what is determined by the Ministerial Order published by the government after yesterday’s press conference.

It could include that the clubs from tomorrow, Monday, they can exercise in a group by passing one more phase in the protocol of the League, the last one before the return of the competition. Initially this week it was still planned to keep training in groups, as well as the protocol of the League, and that June 1 is the first day for the new phase. If the BOE includes this jump it would leave three weeks for this last phase, an obvious sign that the League would start on June 12.

All these questions will be on the table in the General Assembly with all the clubs that the employers have called for next Thursday, May 28. Appointment where it is planned to modify its Statutes as a consequence of Covid 19 and where the calendar of the remaining eleven days could already be defined.

Even for that day, Laliga could present to the clubs the audiovisual innovations in which he is working to face this league final, and possibly a good part of next season, with the matches behind closed doors. As we already had in SPORT a few days ago, right now everything indicates to create a public by computer both in the backs and on the sides of the stadium in addition to reproducing the ambient sound that usually exists in stadiums with the audience present. Audio that would become an option in the television operator for the consumer who will have the final decision of whether he prefers the emptiness of the stands or the sensation of the clothing of his fans.

New meeting with unions

By then even LaLiga could arrive having again met with AFE. Appointment with two key issues to address. The first one about the concentrations and whether they are finally carried out in the week prior to the return of the competition, as is the intention of the employers against the situation that they defend from the union and the players that consider them unconstitutional.

And another one of enormous importance relative to the schedules of the matches, considering that they will be played in the summer period and with areas with very high temperatures. The strip would run from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in areas with very high temperatures. Although it is not even ruled out to be able to get ahead of a game earlier, as long as the forecast predicts adequate temperatures for playing soccer.

Matches will always be played with a minimum of 72 hours There is always a refreshment pause for each time and, when temperatures exceed 30 degrees, another hydration break in each of the two parts.

Let us not forget that it is the League that has all the powers right now regarding the setting of schedules, since the RFEF has appealed to the administrative dispute the decision of the Directive Commission of the CSD where these powers were granted. At this meeting, the League could present a proposal for a calendar to the union, as it is included in the coordination agreement.

Pending another meeting with the RFEF

And while another meeting with the RFEF is pending, which was initially scheduled for last Thursday but was not finally carried out. As SPORT has learned; for reasons totally unrelated to the institutional. Meeting where the topic to be discussed is the possibility of being able to play league games on Mondays, something that is currently being prosecuted and pending resolution, since Judge Sánchez Magro denied this option last September, keeping the game on Monday .

From the League, more after the Viana pact, they hope that the RFEF approve this option. Especially considering that right now, and not having an audience in the stands, it does not conflict with the position defended by Ciudad del Fútbol. We will see why, as we already have in this newspaper, the RFEF has requested an economic consideration from the employers for opening this window for the celebration of parties.

A meeting where the schedule to be determined must also be discussed, and which must be agreed by the footballers’ union. thus fulfilling the steps determined by the aforementioned agreement that requires the authorization by the RFEF to design calendar drawn up by the League and previously approved by the union.

