Key victory for Xavi’s Al-Sadd in the Asian Champions League

04/20/2021

On at 22:54 CEST

The 3-1 victory of the Al-Sadd by Xavi Hernández against him Al-Whedat (Jordan) In the third day of the group stage of the Asian Champions League, it allows the Qatari team, champions of the league in their country, to reach the equator of the league with aspirations of reaching the round of 16.

The pupils of the ex of FC Barcelona arrived at the match on Tuesday very demanded after debuting with a draw (1-1) against Foolad Khuzestan (Iran) on the 14th and with a defeat (3-1) on the second match against Al-Nassr (Arabia).

However, a great start for Al-Sadd, with three goals in 26 minutes (Baghdad Bounedjah, minute 2; Boualem Khoukhi, minute 9 and Hassan Al Haidos, minute 26) left the duel seen for sentence.

The set of Al-Whedat He could only remember the difference in the 63rd minute when Ahmed Samir transformed a maximum penalty.

The Al-Sadd ranks third with 4 points, behind Al-Nassr and Foolad Khuzestan, both with 5. Al-Wehdat closes the group, with one unit.

What’s left

The games are played in express format in Riyadh (Arabia) and Al-Sadd now have the last three games of the league pending: Al-Whedat (day 23), Foolad Khuzestan (day 26) and Al-Nassr (day 29).

The Al-sadd This season adds 44 games (31 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses) and 130 goals for 44 against. He has won four titles.