Although the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’ was a resounding success, Jon Favreau wants the next ones to be even better, reason why it has begun to recruit key elements of the original trilogy of the saga to be incorporated into the series, so that Phil Tippett will be part of the second and third sessions of ‘The Mandalorian’.

Phil Tippett participated as original producer of visual effects in the original trilogy of the saga, for which he knows perfectly the importance of these characters for fans and being a great connoisseur of this universe, we do not doubt that he will do a great job within the series, the production did not go to anything look it up.

One of the scenes that the followers of this universe most remember is the one that shows Chewie playing a kind of holographic chess with R2D2, Well, Phil Tippet was the creator of this sequence, so he is expected to do great things with the technology we have now, since he managed to revolutionize special effects with his ideas back then.

In an interview with MinnMaxShow, Tippet revealed how he was invited to be part of the series. “Jon Favreau contacted me and now we are going to do some things for the second season of Mandalorian, and then they want to do something for the third season, once things adjust to whatever they have to adjust,” Phil explained.

Although Disney has not yet confirmed a third season of the series, it is a fact that this will take place, so Tippet would already be working on the effects that this new session will present, which shows that Favreu wants to present something really incredible, so it is not ruled out that the producer has more surprises in store.

This is how Phil Tippett will be part of ‘The Mandalorian’ And since the post-production of the series continues remotely, the coronavirus will not prevent the second season to arrive in the month of October, so fans can already take out their lightsabers, since Ahsoka Tano is said to be making his debut. in this session.