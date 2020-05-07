The pandemic caused by the coronavirus outbreak has affected the making of several films, be they large blockbusters or low-budget films, all of which were affected. But against all odds, it has been reported that the remake based on the Stephen King classic and that from the producer who worked with Matt Damon and Christian Bale on ‘Ford v Ferrari’, continues.

It’s known that Lucas Foster (Ford v Ferrari) will be producer of ‘Children of the Corne’, the famous remake based on the Stephen King classic. But according to The Hollywood Reporter portal, it has been reported that Foster and his entire team go ahead with the filming of his movie. That if always complying with security protocols, so it was made known in a report.

“On the outskirts of Sydney, producer Lucas Foster (Ford v Ferrari) and director Kurt Wimmer have managed to quietly continue filming on ‘The Children of the Corn’, a remake of the 1984 horror classic, despite the Blocking measures imposed in Australia on March 23, ”the report mentions.

In addition to the fact that Lucas Foster is known to be the producer of ‘Children of the Corn’, the feature film features the director of Equilibrium, Kurt Wimmer. And according to the portal, Foster and Wimmer managed to ensure they continue recording the film, thanks to the fact that the filming locations are outdoors and the cast they are working with is limited cast. Thus, according to them, they will reduce the risk of transmitting the virus..

Against all odds, Lucas Foster seems to want the new version of ‘Children of the Corn’ to come. And despite the fact that there is no more information about it, due to the measures that production is taking, everything seems to indicate that the film could arrive at the end of this year or the beginning of 2021.