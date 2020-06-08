One of the PlayStation games that became an instant classic will make the leap to the small screen in the form of a series, something that fans have been asking for for some years, so with the favorable results that the live-action of video game, HBO has launched to create this ambitious project alongside a pivotal piece of ‘Chernobyl’.

According to the Discussing Film portal, the filmmaker Johan Renck will direct the pilot of ‘The Last of Us’, His career was highlighted on television after being the director of all five episodes of the HBO miniseries, which talks about the accident in Chernobyl. Thanks to this work he won an Emmy for Best Direction.

The same source indicates that there is a high possibility that Renck will handle the other chapters of the first season. Another of his functions that the director will have is as an executive producer together with Neil Druckmann, the creator of the popular video game who will also be the writer of the television show.

In addition to the fact that Johan Renck will direct the pilot of ‘The Last of Us’, there is another member of ‘Chernobyl’, the screenwriter Craig Mazin, who is the leader of this project that, if successful, will start a stage of adaptations of various PlayStation titles, creating a quite profitable gamer saga for HBO.

For those who do not know ‘The Last of Us’ tells about Joel and Ellie, two survivors of a pandemic that devastated much of the population, so those who remain will have to search for food in a forgotten and destroyed cities, which are populated by a type of zombies very dangerous for humans.

So far there is no release date contemplatedOr, but possibly later and when the coronavirus pandemic has ended, the day that this expected production will be released will be announced, which could change the live-action of video games.