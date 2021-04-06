Key day for Márquez and Dovizioso

04/06/2021

Act. At 11:57 CEST

Next Monday April 12 will be a key day for MotoGP. It is the scheduled date for the Marc Márquez medical check-up with the team led byr Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña at the Ruber clinic in Madrid. A crucial step in determining whether the eight-time world champion can return to the World Championship at the Portuguese GP in Portimao (April 16-18), ten months after his serious injury in Jerez.

But at the same time, it is also the day chosen by Andrea Dovizioso for his test with Aprilia in Jerez. An essay that will help the Italian, on sabbatical after breaking up with Ducati, decide whether to accept the Noale factory’s proposal to return to the World Championship.

In the case of MarquezEverything indicates that there is a good chance that he may be ready to compete in Portimao. Just in case, days ago he already rode with a replica Honda on the Algarve circuit, unknown to him since last season he missed the Portuguese GP due to his injury. In any case, it is premature to venture anything, since the possibility of seeing Marc in action in Qatar was also seriously considered and the pilot himself, following the recommendation of the doctors, discarded it. And it is that after such a long wait, the important thing is to return when your right humerus fracture, which has required three operations, is fully consolidated.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

Regarding Dovizioso, his manager Simone Battistella already advanced last week, referring to the test with Aprilia in Jerez, that there was “a 90 percent chance” that the Italian rider will return to MotoGP. “It is his life and he wants to return,” he summarized. The motorcycle, with which Aleix Espargaró has starred in a solid season debut in the GPs of Qatar (7th) and Doha (10th), seems to convince ‘Dovi’, who will have three days of testing at the Andalusian track before returning to sit down with Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola to negotiate his future. And although Battistella assures that the conversations are aimed at a return of Andrea in 2022, the truth is that things could accelerate and this same year we could already see Dovizioso in the championship, either through ‘wild card’ or replacing the second pilot Lorenzo Savadori, who would return to his role as tester.