Storytelling is one of the great strategies that brands have adopted in recent years, this due to the important benefits it has shown, for example, as highlighted by the firm Quantified Communications, messages presented as stories are up to 22 times more memorable than the simple data presented directly. However, you should know that this is not a practice that only brands in the B2C segment can use, also those in the Business To Business segment can take advantage of it to drive the results of their Marketing efforts. In this regard, if you are interested in developing it in this section, we share some elements that you should not lose sight of.

According to Marketing Insider Group these are the key elements of storytelling to take it to marketing strategies for the B2B segment:

According to the source, you can start by formulating the conflict by serving customers based on the customer journey that has been created.

You need to identify your pain points and use them as inspiration to create an engaging story for the B2B segment. Present your problems and conflicts in a creative and attention-grabbing way. You also need to make sure you don’t offend anyone in the process.

In addition to the above, at this point it is vital to take the time to investigate as a misinterpretation of the customer problem can become a disaster for storytelling efforts for this segment. Knowing the real problems and challenges will give you a solid understanding of what makes them work.

After completing the previous point, that is, establishing the conflict of the clients, it is time to connect this aspect with the solution that the product or service provides to the clients. According to the source, it is always a spectacular moment when customer problems are addressed. Here and where businesses become the heroes of history by solving the conflict that has been generated in it.

Brands need not be afraid to involve feelings in storytelling for the B2B segment. Although it can be considered a more serious environment compared to the B2B segment, storytelling simply does not work if there is no emotional resonance for those who consume them.

Finally, you must have the perfect “curtain” to end the story. For this particular point you can describe how he changed the life of the customer after using the company’s product or service. It can go into detail as much as desired. However, one should not settle for denoting generic satisfaction; if possible, numbers should be displayed to quantify the value of the benefit that customers received.

These 3 points are the main ones to create a much more immersive customer experience since they take the typical process of interacting with the company to a more memorable and enriching setting.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299