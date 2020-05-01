Although most companies have been affected after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Racobi – market makers – is the exception. It is that as they say, with the slogan Creators of opportunities, in Coronavirus times creating your website, managing your own Marketplace and training with technology is essential. That is why, through a LIVE on Instagram, @suracifranquicias together with Luciano Gmez @racobi will provide all the tips to sell online. Be on Saturday May 2 at 12 noon.

Who is Luciano Gmez?

Abel Luciano Gmez, is 32 years old and runs this small company with his brother. It is a web development company. We liked the idea of ​​growing and developing a multinational, we dreamed of getting our micro-enterprise to reach people all over the world, cont.

Everything brought me to the memory of my first days of work, back in 2002 when Argentina was facing a financial crisis and I, an inexperienced young man, needed to go out to earn a living. There was no demand for work and young people lacked opportunities, but it was then that I made a decision that changed the way I viewed life forever.

I went out to sell perfumes on the street, I walked a lot, I fell many times and thought about giving up more, but the needs of those times pushed me to keep going. Then the market improved, I got a registered job and my life took other directions. But I never got out of my head that phrase that is repeated at all times: I need an opportunity ?.

Today I seek to be the one who gives that opportunity to thousands of people in the world, training young entrepreneurs and encouraging them to develop – together with us – their own companies, to become future 2.0 leaders, concluded the young entrepreneur.

