A Salesforce study indicates that at least 54 percent of customers believe that companies fundamentally need to transform the way they engage people, so understanding the key aspects of customer engagement or engagement can be considered a key element for any company. Here we will see some important aspects regarding this topic.

Why do consumers interact?

According to Business2Community, consumers interact with brands for many reasons. They may be researching a product or service and reaching a brand, or interacting on the brand’s website to help each other make a purchase decision.

Consumers engage and detonate engagement when they actually make a purchase, either online or in the physical store. After purchase, they also participate for numerous reasons, such as product questions, returns, to name a few.

In this regard, the source refers to an investigation that indicates that there are at least 3 phases of engagement, these are:

Exploration: Regarding this first phase, 64 percent of consumers highlight that they interact with a company to learn about its products or services.

Purchase: In relation to this second phase, 74 percent of consumers participate with the fates to generate purchases

Support: Finally, 51 percent of consumers have good participation with brands or companies to receive support after developing their purchases.

In relation to the above, when consumers participate with brands, there are some specific expectations that seek compliance, these are also 3 and are as follows:

Trust: 72 percent of buyers emphasize that to consider a brand with which to interact or engage, trust is an important point.

Support and assistance: 82 percent of consumers indicate that it is important for companies to provide expert and personalized recommendations about by-products and services.

Friction-free experience: Finally, 56 percent of Shoppers say they have abandoned interaction and shopping due to how difficult it has been to generate them.

What are the best ways to boost consumer engagement?

Now that you know how engagement or interaction arises, it is certainly important that firms also know what they can do to drive it. In this regard, a study by Access firm indicates that the following are the best ways to achieve this:

Surprise offers or gifts for being customers (61 percent)

Have a more convenient purchasing process (50 percent)

Solve a problem or question (45 percent)

Recommend needs-based products (27 percent)

Keep customers updated on the latest news and products (23 percent)

Welcome customers when they visit (20 percent)

Engage customers on social media (9 percent)

