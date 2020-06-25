The crisis and the moment we are still in it undoubtedly pose a complicated scenario for the marketing of companies, as you know, this area is one that sees limited resources when problems arise. However, there are other considerations that are added and that, if not taken into account, may represent opportunities that are being missed and that could be key to the recovery of business. Thinking about it, this time we highlight some areas that marketers cannot lose sight of at the moment.

According to the firm MarketPro, the following are the 3 key areas in which marketers should not lose attention if they want to keep their businesses afloat and that their actions achieve results for companies:

Income / Sales

According to the source, marketers should be aware that the coronavirus outbreak has forced companies to reevaluate their marketing strategies. Companies that have decided to lower the rite are at a possible risk of losing ground to the competition and, even worse, they may lose the loyalty of their customers. Currently it is already possible to see organizations that have decided to stay the course and continue to promote, send messages and advertise their brands, thereby putting their brands ahead of those who decided to stop their marketing actions in these times.

To experience the same, companies should continue marketing and investing in the customer experience during this time of uncertainty as it can be understood as an opportunity to reach new customers and gain market share. By continuing to tell stories, brands can continue to attract customers and win new ones, which will help the firm recover faster as it adapts better to the new normal.

Marketing budgets

In this day and age, marketers must also be clear that companies must communicate properly with customers. People are seeking to engage with trusted brands, and this is something that will not come about if the firm remains silent. However, considering that these can be tough times for marketing budgets, it’s important to find cost-effective ways to run it in those circumstances.

According to the source, Even on a tight budget, smart reallocation tactics can help companies maintain sales. In relation to this, there are key areas to consider, such as:

Digital marketing

Promote a brand with a purpose

Become a leader in customer experience

Marketing team productivity

Finally, businesses should not lose sight of the productivity of their marketing teams. Faced with actions like working from home, something not exactly new for everyone, that had to be implemented, leaders need to find new ways to manage performance and productivity.

In these times the responsibilities of CMOs must consider making sure that the marketing teams are effective. And unfortunately, not everyone is good at working from home. Therefore, the way in which productivity is led and managed must be changed.

Regarding this last point, the source points out that one of the fastest ways to achieve better results is to promote collaboration, for example, by helping the team understand its priorities for a certain period of time, the organization can interact with customers quickly and become more competitive.

