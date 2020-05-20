Last season ended for the Golden State Warriors with the injuries of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, who had to undergo surgery. After the departure of KD, D’Angelo Russell arrived, who also injured himself at the beginning of the season and joined the fracture suffered by Stephen Curry in his hand. As if that were not enough, the Golden State Warriors continue adding casualties.

It is that, if the season resumed right now and despite the fact that they are not fighting for anything, Kevon Looney He underwent surgery to repair a muscle in his leg and will have to be lost for several months, either with competition or not. Rocky Looney played his last game on February 29 against the Phoenix Suns, but this season he was barely able to play 20 games with multiple injuries.

The operation occurred this last Sunday and was performed by Dr. William Meyers in the city of Philadelphia. Looney is expected to be ready by December, when the new NBA season would begin.

Golden State Warriors announce forward Kevon Looney underwent surgery yesterday at Vincera Institute in Philadelphia to repair a core muscle injury. He’s expected to be ready for start of 2020-21 season. – Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 20, 2020

