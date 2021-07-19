Kevin’s summer is complicated

The most inopportune injury of the summer, so far, has fallen on Kevin

Rodrigues. La Real disseminates a medical report to verify that the player from Baiona has been injured in the back of the thigh and that he will be injured for an indefinite period of time. The technical diagnosis of the setback defines that Kevin the semi-membranous muscle was damaged in the friendly against Huesca, proximally. His return to the team will depend on the evolution of the left back, whose objective in this preseason is none other than to specify his future.

Kevin was declared transferable by Robert

Olabe at the gates of the market. The contract that joins Iparralde’s with Real lasts until 2022, it has been on loan for two seasons (Leganés and Eibar) and the club’s plans are to sign a left-handed defender to compete for the position with the veteran Monreal, every time they are looking for a way out Aihen

Muñoz. TO Kevin, of course, the summer is complicated for him: it will be difficult for him to be noticed as an interesting player for a potential buyer, having been injured three weeks after the official competition starts.