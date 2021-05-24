Kevin Spacey returns to the movies

Franco Nero to direct the actor Spacey has been retired from acting for four years

The actor Kevin Spacey He is on his way back and has his first film role in four years. ABC News reported that the actor will appear in the Italian film ‘L’uomo Che Disegno Dio’ (‘The man who draws God’). The film will be directed by Franco Nero and will also star his wife, the renowned actress Vanessa redgrave.

“I am very happy that Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I am not looking forward to starting the movie.” Spacey has not commented.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor’s appearance will be his first in four years since various charges of sexual assault and other misconduct have been brought up against the actor. Spacey lost his role as manipulative president Frank Underwood on the Netflix series ‘House of Cards’ in 2017, when the first allegations emerged. In fact it was also removed from the movie of Ridley scott, ‘All the money in the world’, by Christopher Plummer.

The cases against Spacey included at least a score of young men who reported alleged sexual misconduct on the part of the actor at the London theater, the Old Vic, between 1995 and 2013. Later, in 2018, Spacey was charged with consequential battery of an alleged incident with a teenager in Massachusetts, during the summer of 2016. He pleaded not guilty and the charges were later dropped when the alleged victim withdrew and also dropped a civil lawsuit against the actor. Spacey’s legal troubles also included two separate sexual assault cases in Los Angeles. In those, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office refused to press charges against Spacey. The statute of limitations had expired in one case and the second alleged victim, a masseur, died. A lawsuit against Spacey involving the masseur was also dismissed. In yet another lawsuit, an anonymous man in New York alleged that Spacey abused him in the 1980s when he was 14 years old. A judge in that case ruled that the man cannot proceed anonymously.

