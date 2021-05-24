Kevin Spacey returns to the cinema with the Italian film ‘L’uomo Che Disegno Dio’

After almost three years away from the screen, Kevin Spacey (‘Baby Driver’) returned to the cinema to star in an Italian film entitled‘L’uomo Che Disegno Dio’ (The man who drew God). According to ABC News, the film will be directed by Franco Nero and will feature Vanessa Redgrave (Nero’s wife) as a co-star.

The director expressed his enthusiasm for Spacey’s participation in his next film to be filmed in Italy: “I am very happy that Kevin has agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start shooting the film. “.

Remember that in 2017 Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 20 young men between 1995 and 2013 at the Old Vic theater in London. These accusations led Netflix to break its contract with the actor after having been linked to the platform for several seasons of the acclaimed television series ‘House of Cards’. As of today and according to The Associated Press, it is not known with certainty if Spacey will face criminal charges for the accusations.

Recall that Spacey’s last appearance on the big screen was in 2018 in the movie ‘The Young Billionaires Club’, a story directed by James Cox that barely grossed $ 3 million at the worldwide box office. This film also stars Taron Egerton, Ansel Elgort, and Emma Roberts.