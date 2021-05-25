Kevin Spacey returns to the cinema with a sexual abuse drama, after accusations of inappropriate behavior – Tomatazos

In 2017, when the dark wave reached Hollywood, several names of important figures in the film industry came to light, identified as sex offenders, which would help the emergence of the #MeToo movement where several actresses and workers spoke about their experiences. Of course, the attacks were not only directed at women, but also directed at other men.

One of the most notorious cases, after that of Harvey Weinstein, was that of the multi-award-winning actor Kevin Spacey (American Beauty – 88%, Common Suspects – 88%, Chain of favors), whom several men accused of having made sexual advances or undue touching between 1995 and 2013, some of the alleged victims when they were still minors. When facing several complaints in this regard, the charges were reduced because some refused to testify and one of the victims died.

In September of last year Anthony Rapp, accompanied by another alleged victim, filed a formal complaint for misconduct when they were about 14 years old. Rapp had told his story in 2017 and that was when Spacey apologized through a statement, although he assured that he did not remember that meeting. After four years absent from the screens due to this controversy, the Oscar winner returns to the big screen.

Although it may sound strange, the return of Kevin Spacey to the cinema it will be with an Italian drama that touches on the subject of pedophilia. The film directed by and starring Franco Nero will present Spacey as a detective who is investigating the case that could involve accusations against an innocent person. During an interview with ABC News, the director spoke about his decision to cast the actor as a co-star:

I am very happy that Kevin agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.

It must be remembered that the complaints against him cost him a large part of his work, since they came just when he was at the top thanks to the successful series House of Cards – 85%, which was in full production of its last season when the accusations began and from which the producers decided to eliminate it immediately, changing the path of history.

In addition, Ridley Scott had to remove it from All the Money in the World – 63% when its premiere was near, re-filming his scenes with actor Christopher Plummer, which cost the production several million. As expected, Kevin had few job opportunities, but he tried to show himself with his head held high with some videos that he launched on his networks last Christmas.

In a podcast, the actor compared the situation that several colleagues were experiencing with respect to his work due to the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus with what he lived after 2017, since his career had been affected and the future of his work was uncertain. Now we only have to wait for the response of both the public and those who have accused him before his return.

